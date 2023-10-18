  1. Home
Hungary

Drama

12 June 1968

Synopsis

Silence and Cry (1968)

Set during a turbulent era of disquiet, fear, persecution and terror, which permeates every corner of post-WWI Hungarian society. In 1919, after just a few months of communist rule the Hungarian Republic of Councils falls victim to a nationalist counter-revolution. Admiral Horthy, leader of the nationalist far right movement, becomes the self-proclaimed regent of Hungary, and assumes power as the legal Head of State. Soldiers of the short-lived Hungarian Red Army are now on the run from relentless secret policemen and patrol units of the nationalist Royal Gendarme. If caught, ex-Red Army soldiers are executed without mercy or proper trial. István Cserzi, a former soldier of the Red Army has fled to the Great Hungarian Plains and has taken refuge on a farm, which is run by two sympathetic women. Due to the generosity of these women and a former childhood pal…
Miklós Jancsó
Mari Törőcsik, Zoltán Latinovits, József Madaras, Andrea Drahota, András Kozák, István Bujtor, Ida Siménfalvy, János Koltai, Sándor Siménfalvy, Kornélia Sallay, Mária Goór Nagy, János Görbe, László Szabó, Ila Schütz, Mária Boga, Károly Eisler, Ferenc Kamarás, József Konrád, Zsolt Körtvélyessy, Sándor Szili, Sándor Vajó, Tibor Tallián

