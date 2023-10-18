Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Silence and Cry (1968) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Hungary
Bintang film
András Kozák,
Andrea Drahota,
Ferenc Kamarás,
Ida Siménfalvy,
Ila Schütz,
István Bujtor,
János Görbe,
János Koltai,
József Konrád,
József Madaras
Sutradara
Miklós Jancsó
Genre
Drama
IMDb
6.9/
10from
749users
Diterbitkan
12 June 1968
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Silence and Cry (1968)
Set during a turbulent era of disquiet, fear, persecution and terror, which permeates every corner of post-WWI Hungarian society. In 1919, after just a few months of communist rule the Hungarian Republic of Councils falls victim to a nationalist counter-revolution. Admiral Horthy, leader of the nationalist far right movement, becomes the self-proclaimed regent of Hungary, and assumes power as the legal Head of State. Soldiers of the short-lived Hungarian Red Army are now on the run from relentless secret policemen and patrol units of the nationalist Royal Gendarme. If caught, ex-Red Army soldiers are executed without mercy or proper trial. István Cserzi, a former soldier of the Red Army has fled to the Great Hungarian Plains and has taken refuge on a farm, which is run by two sympathetic women. Due to the generosity of these women and a former childhood pal…
