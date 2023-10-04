IMDb 6.4 / 10 from 2,540 users

Short Time (1990)

As a result of a misdiagnosis, Detective Burt Simpson is told he has just weeks to live. He gains a new respect for his life and loved ones but learns that in order for his wife, Carolyn, and son, Dougie, to collect any insurance money, he must be killed in the line of duty. He then becomes the most reckless man on the police force, volunteering for dangerous assignments over the objections of his by-the-book partner.

Gregg Champion

Dabney Coleman, Matt Frewer, Teri Garr, Barry Corbin, Joe Pantoliano, Xander Berkeley, Rob Roy, Kaj-Erik Eriksen, Tony Pantages, Sam Malkin, Wes Tritter, Kim Kondrashoff, Paul Jarrett, Dee Jay Jackson, Paul Batten, Kevin McNulty, Shawn Clements, Betty Phillips, Jack Ammon, Enid Saunders, Dwight Koss, Russell Roberts, Meredith Bain Woodward, Brenda Crichlow, Gillian Barber, J. McRee Elrod, Tony Morelli, Gene Heck, Jack Bastow, Beverley Hendry, Peter Yunker, Kimelly Anne Warren, Jack Little, Steve Wright, Jay Brazeau, Gordon Doerkson, Jerry Wasserman, Alvin Sanders, Fred Perron, David Symons, Buzz Koffman, Michael Stevens, James Thom

