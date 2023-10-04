Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Short Time (1990) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Canada,
United States
Bintang film
Alvin Sanders,
Barry Corbin,
Betty Phillips,
Beverley Hendry,
Brenda Crichlow,
Buzz Koffman,
Dabney Coleman,
David Symons,
Dee Jay Jackson,
Dwight Koss
Sutradara
Gregg Champion
IMDb
6.4/
10from
2,540users
Diterbitkan
04 May 1990
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Short Time (1990)
As a result of a misdiagnosis, Detective Burt Simpson is told he has just weeks to live. He gains a new respect for his life and loved ones but learns that in order for his wife, Carolyn, and son, Dougie, to collect any insurance money, he must be killed in the line of duty. He then becomes the most reckless man on the police force, volunteering for dangerous assignments over the objections of his by-the-book partner.
Gregg Champion
tt0100604