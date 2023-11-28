IMDb 6.5 / 10 from 1,721 users

Shooting Stars (2023)

The inspiring origin story of a basketball superhero, revealing how LeBron James and his childhood friends become the #1 high school team in the country, launching James’s breathtaking career as a four-time NBA Champion, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

Sarah Schooley, Eric Richard Lasko, Chris Robinson

Mookie Cook, Caleb McLaughlin, Algee Smith, Dermot Mulroney, Wood Harris, Natalie Paul, Katlyn Nichol, Avery Serell Wills Jr., Scoot Henderson, Khalil Everage, Joe Fishel, Chad L. Coleman

