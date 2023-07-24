IMDb 6.4 / 10 from 1,758 users

Diterbitkan 10 February 2023

Oleh LIN

Shiv Shastri Balboa (2023)

Shiv Shastri, a retiree from India and a big Rocky movie fan moves to the USA and ends up on an unexpected road trip through the American heartland which teaches that it’s never too old to reinvent yourself.

Ajayan Venugopalan, Hormazd Bhandari, Rakesh E. Nair

Anupam Kher, Nargis Fakhri, Neena Gupta, Jugal Hansraj, Sharib Hashmi, George Banghart Jr., Alexandra Faye Sadeghian, Alison Corriere, Nalneesh Neel, Marianne Goodell, Anil Joseph, Simonas Zmuidzinas, Rhea Yadav, Aarav Desai, Trevor Mccollum, Anahita Singh, Mark Kalet, Edward Sellner

