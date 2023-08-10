IMDb 6.3 / 10 from 3,629 users

Shiloh (1996)

An abused beagle runs away from his owner. On the road, he meets young Marty Preston and follows him home. The boy immediately forms a bond with the dog and names him Shiloh. His stern father won’t let him keep the dog because it belongs to Judd Travers, a local hunter. After Shiloh is mistreated again, he runs away and returns to Marty. Knowing his father will once again make him bring Shiloh back to Judd, he makes a home for the dog in an old shed up the hill from the Prestons’ house and hides him from his family. His secret is soon discovered when a stray attacks the dog one night and he must turn to his father for help.

