IMDb 7.3 / 10 from 41 users

Diterbitkan 30 June 2023

Shibpur (2023)

A political journalist associated with a leading mews channel found an interesting story in a woman who rose from an ordinary housewife to a notorious lady mafia gang leader in the 80s Shibpur who dominated the area for long time but went missing in late 90s and was never found.

Arindam Bhattacharya

Parambrata Chatterjee, Swastika Mukherjee, Kharaj Mukherjee, Mamata Shankar, Rajatabha Dutta, Subhasish Mukherjee, Akshay Kapoor, Susmita Chatterjee, Sujan Mukherjee, Rajdeep Sarkar, Saumen Ghosh, Sumit Samaddar

