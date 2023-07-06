IMDb 5 / 10 from 84 users

Diterbitkan 23 June 2023

Oleh mamat

Sheroes (2023)

When four thick-as-thieves friends arrive in Thailand they quickly find themselves in over their heads. Fighting to stay alive they employ their unique set of skills and unleash their fierce loyalty in a heart-pumping battle for survival.

Jordan Gertner, Paracha Pavarolarvidya, Prasit Wongjiraithitikarn

Isabelle Fuhrman, Sasha Luss, Wallis Day, Skai Jackson, Jack Kesy, Joseph Angelo

tt16970906