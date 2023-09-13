IMDb 5.1 / 10 from 582 users

Shatter (1974)

Shatter, an international contract killer, has been assigned to assassinate the President of a small African country and collect his fee from a bank in the Far East. On arrival in Hong Kong his life is threatened and when the bank denies all knowledge of payment arrangements, he realises he has been drawn into a dangerous game where there are no rules. Amongst the players are the Mafia and several foreign intelligence services and the stakes being played for are deadly.

Monte Hellman, Michael Carreras, Godfrey Ho, Renée Glynne

Stuart Whitman, Ti Lung, Lily Li, Peter Cushing, Anton Diffring, Ko Hung, Keung Hon, James Ma Chim-Si, Lee Hoi-Sang, Wong Pau-Gei, Lau Kar-Wing, Wong Mei, Chui Fat, Tang Tak-Cheung, Lee Hang, Yemi Ajibade, Fung Hak-On, Hsu Hsia

tt0074268