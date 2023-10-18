IMDb 7.9 / 10 from 1,966 users

Diterbitkan 01 May 1996

Oleh mamat

Sharpe’s Regiment (1996)

Told his battalion is to be split up due to lack of recruits at home, Sharpe and Harper return to England to investigate. What should have been a simple query turns politically explosive as they come nearer to exposing profiteering on the home front that could jeopardize the Wellington’s war.

Tom Clegg

Sean Bean, Daragh O’Malley, Abigail Cruttenden, Michael Cochrane, Caroline Langrishe, James Laurenson, John Tams, Nicholas Farrell, Julian Fellowes, Norman Rossington, Alexander Armstrong, Adam James

tt0117621