IMDb 7.9 / 10 from 2,451 users

Sharpe’s Enemy (1994)

Portugal 1813. A band of deserters, including Sharpe’s old enemy, Obadiah Hakeswill, have captured two women, one the wife of a high-ranking English officer, and are holding them hostage for ransom. Sharpe is given the 60th Rifles and a Rocket troop, as well as his majority to rescue the women. But while Sharpe may be able to deal with his old enemy, he has yet to face a newer threat, the French Major Pierre Ducos.

Tom Clegg

Sean Bean, Daragh O’Malley, Hugh Fraser, Pete Postlethwaite, Assumpta Serna, Elizabeth Hurley, Helena Michell, Michael Byrne, John Tams, Jason Salkey, Michael Mears, Lyndon Davies, Féodor Atkine, Philip Whitchurch, Diana Pérez

tt0111157