Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Sharpe’s Enemy (1994) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Uk
Bintang film
Assumpta Serna,
Daragh O'Malley,
Diana Pérez,
Elizabeth Hurley,
Féodor Atkine,
Helena Michell,
Hugh Fraser,
Jason Salkey,
John Tams,
Lyndon Davies
Sutradara
Tom Clegg
IMDb
7.9/
10from
2,451users
Diterbitkan
01 June 1994
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Sharpe’s Enemy (1994)
Portugal 1813. A band of deserters, including Sharpe’s old enemy, Obadiah Hakeswill, have captured two women, one the wife of a high-ranking English officer, and are holding them hostage for ransom. Sharpe is given the 60th Rifles and a Rocket troop, as well as his majority to rescue the women. But while Sharpe may be able to deal with his old enemy, he has yet to face a newer threat, the French Major Pierre Ducos.
Tom Clegg
Sean Bean, Daragh O’Malley, Hugh Fraser, Pete Postlethwaite, Assumpta Serna, Elizabeth Hurley, Helena Michell, Michael Byrne, John Tams, Jason Salkey, Michael Mears, Lyndon Davies, Féodor Atkine, Philip Whitchurch, Diana Pérez
tt0111157