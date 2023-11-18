IMDb 7.9 / 10 from 2,520 users

Diterbitkan 25 May 1994

Oleh mamat

Sharpe’s Company (1994)

Spain 1812 The Duke of Wellington plans to lay siege to Badajoz. A murderous figure from Sharpe’s past uses a beautiful woman revenge himself on Sharpe, now the father of her child. Sharpe has reason to be happy, he holds his daughter for the first time and is given command of the Light Company again, together with his captaincy. But will his happiness be short lived?

Tom Clegg

Sean Bean, Daragh O’Malley, Hugh Fraser, Michael Byrne, Pete Postlethwaite, Assumpta Serna, Clive Francis, Nicholas Jones, Michael Mears, John Tams, Jason Salkey, Lyndon Davies

tt0111156