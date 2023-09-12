  1. Home
  2. Action
  3. Shadow of the Lotus (2016)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM Shadow of the Lotus (2016)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film Shadow of the Lotus (2016). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Shadow of the Lotus (2016) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Shadow of the Lotus (2016) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

HDRip

IMDb

4.3

/

10

from

42

users

Diterbitkan

01 January 2016

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Shadow of the Lotus (2016)

Following a daring raid on a harbor drug deal, Sarah, an operative of the Black Lotus triad, is betrayed and left for dead by her associates. After several months of recovery she returns to seek revenge against the crime syndicate that attempted her murder. She soon crosses paths with Claire, a young cop with a strong sense of justice and her own reasons for pursuing the triads. The two form an unlikely partnership to track down Sarah’s betrayers. With the stakes rising, the one-time gangster and former cop find themselves caught in the middle of an all out war between two crime syndicates, with both of their lives on the line.
Jeff L’Heureux
Vicky Huang, Melanie Neale, Alex Law, Candice Macalino, Geoff Wong, Jono Lee, Johnson Phan, Kevan Ohtsji, Marina Pasqua, Meghan Kinsley, Evan Lee, Gordon Seid

Diterbitkan

September 13, 2023 12:59 am

Durasi

21Cineplex Shadow of the Lotus (2016)

Bioskop 21 Shadow of the Lotus (2016)

Layar Kaca 21 Shadow of the Lotus (2016)

Movieon21 Shadow of the Lotus (2016)

Nonton Shadow of the Lotus (2016)

Nonton Film Shadow of the Lotus (2016)

Nonton Movie Shadow of the Lotus (2016)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share