Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
France
Bintang film
Alain Leempoel,
Alexia Barlier,
Andre Wilms,
Benoît Moret,
Camille Panonacle,
Claude Perron,
Déborah Amsens,
Fabienne Galula,
Fanny Sidney,
Florence Bloch
Sutradara
Tonie Marshall
IMDb
5.4/
10from
2,291users
Diterbitkan
01 October 2014
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Sex, Love & Therapy (2014)
Lambert, a recovering sex addict, tries to redeem himself by becoming a marriage counsellor. He stays abstinent for several months, but his alluring assistant’s unbridled sexuality tests his resolve.
