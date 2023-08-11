IMDb 6.5 / 10 from 4,350 users

Diterbitkan 08 January 2010

Oleh mamat

Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll (2010)

A biography of Ian Dury, who was stricken with polio at a young age and defied expectations by becoming one of the founders of the punk-rock scene in Britain in the 1970s.

Mat Whitecross, Helene Oosthuizen

Andy Serkis, Tom Hughes, Olivia Williams, Naomie Harris, Bill Milner, Ray Winstone, Arthur Darvill, Luke Evans, Mackenzie Crook, Noel Clarke, Toby Jones, Ralph Ineson, Charlotte Beaumont, Sam Spruell, Andrew Knott, Poppy Miller, Michael Maloney, Chloe Arrowsmith

