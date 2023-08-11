  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Uk

IMDb

6.5

/

10

from

4,350

users

Diterbitkan

08 January 2010

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll (2010)

A biography of Ian Dury, who was stricken with polio at a young age and defied expectations by becoming one of the founders of the punk-rock scene in Britain in the 1970s.
Mat Whitecross, Helene Oosthuizen
Andy Serkis, Tom Hughes, Olivia Williams, Naomie Harris, Bill Milner, Ray Winstone, Arthur Darvill, Luke Evans, Mackenzie Crook, Noel Clarke, Toby Jones, Ralph Ineson, Charlotte Beaumont, Sam Spruell, Andrew Knott, Poppy Miller, Michael Maloney, Chloe Arrowsmith

Diterbitkan

Agustus 12, 2023 6:23 am

Durasi

