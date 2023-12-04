IMDb 6.1 / 10 from 3,185 users

Diterbitkan 12 November 2000

Oleh mamat

Seventeen Again (2000)

Cat and Gene have been divorced for several years. They are both visiting their son and their grandchildren, Sydney and Willie. Willie’s a genius who develops a formula that makes who uses it young again, it inadvertently spills into some soap that Willie places in his grandparents room. When each of them uses it they finds themselves 17 again. Willie had to find a way to reverse the process but will his grandparents want to be old again?

Jeffrey W. Byrd

Tia Mowry, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Tahj Mowry, Robert Hooks, Maia Campbell, Hope Clarke, Mark Taylor, Merwin Mondesir, Phillip Jarrett

tt0194422