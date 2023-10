IMDb 7.8 / 10 from 11,344 users

Diterbitkan 15 March 1925

Oleh mamat

Seven Chances (1925)

Struggling stockbroker Jimmie Shannon learns that, if he gets married by 7 p.m. on his 27th birthday — which is today — he’ll inherit $7 million from an eccentric relative.

Buster Keaton

Buster Keaton, T. Roy Barnes, Snitz Edwards, Ruth Dwyer, Frances Raymond, Erwin Connelly, Jules Cowles, Jean Arthur, Rosalind Byrne, Constance Talmadge, Lori Bara, Bartine Burkett, Louise Carver, Doris Deane, Hazel Deane, Eugenia Gilbert, Rosa Gore, Jean C. Havez, Judy King, Kate Price, Julian Rivero, S.D. Wilcox

tt0016332