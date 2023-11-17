  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Japan

IMDb

7.4

/

10

from

65

users

Diterbitkan

07 April 2018

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Servamp Movie: Alice in the Garden (2018)

The Servamps and their pact-bound “Eves” are finally getting back to their normal lives as they recover from their injuries from the previous battles. However, when it starts snowing in the middle of summer, one of the Eves, Mahiru Shirota, suspects vampiric interference. Concerned by the strange phenomenon, he sets out to gather the group once more to try and solve the mystery; however, they suddenly lose contact with Misono Arisuin, the Eve of the Servamp of Lust. This movie delves into the untold past of Misono and his brother Mikuni Arisuin, as well as the many mysteries of the grand Arisuin Mansion.
Hideaki Nakano
Yuki Kaji, Atsumi Tanezaki, Takuma Terashima

Diterbitkan

November 17, 2023 5:35 pm

Durasi

