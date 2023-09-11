IMDb 5.2 / 10 from 3,868 users

Diterbitkan 17 April 2013

Oleh mamat

Serial Teachers (2013)

With only 12 percent of its pupils obtaining their baccalaureate, Jules Ferry High School is the worst school in France. The Inspector of Schools has already exhausted all the conventional means to raise standards at the school and he has no choice but to take the advice of his deputy. It is a case of having to fight fire with fire: the worst pupils must be taught by the worst teachers…

Pierre-François Martin-Laval

Christian Clavier, Isabelle Nanty, Pierre-François Martin-Laval, Kev Adams, François Morel, Arnaud Ducret, Stéfi Celma, Raymond Bouchard, Fred Tousch, Alice David, Éric Naggar, Yves Pignot, Marie-Laure Descoureaux, Dominique Pinon, Philippe Duclos, Matilda Marty, Thierry Angelvy, Philippe Elno, Joana Person, M’Barek Belkouk, François Legrand, Nicolas Beaucaire, Josette Ménard, Fabienne Chaudat, Christophe Canard, Sylvie Huguel, Giulia Foïs, Jean-Louis Barcelona, Gabriel Bismuth-Bienaimé, Gwendal Marimoutou, Solène Hebert, Grégoire Bonnet

tt2276778