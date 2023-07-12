IMDb 0 / 10 from 0 users

Diterbitkan 30 June 2023

Oleh LIN

Sergeant (2023)

Sergeant Nikhil Sharma suffers from severe depression after losing a limb while on duty. However, after meeting Monica, he gains confidence and vows to reclaim his previous life by solving a critical case. Will he be able to complete his mission?

Prawaal Raman, Rishabh Kumar

Randeep Hooda, Arun Govil, Sapna Pabbi, Adil Hussain, Louise Cole, Daphne Alexander, David Bardsley, Xavi Nixon, Lana Pavlova, Tatjana Anders, Matthew Thomas-Robinson, Gregory Fung, Manvi Bali

tt28152747