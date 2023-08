IMDb 7 / 10 from 36 users

Diterbitkan 25 August 2022

Oleh LIN

Semret (2022)

Semret a single mom works at a local Zurich hospital, she does everything to ensure a better life for her daughter Joe. When Semret was wrongfully accused at the hospital she stand up for her rights, so as not to lose everything she loves.

Caterina Mona

Tedros Teclebrhan, Manuela Biedermann, Mona Petri, Annina Butterworth, Elsa Langnäse, Antonia Scharl, Delia Mayer, Barbara Colceriu, Jonas Rüegg, Mehmet Ateşçi

