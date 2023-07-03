Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film SEAL Dog (2015) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Trevor Maroshek
Sutradara
Jody Schiliro
Genre
Documentary
IMDb
8.2/
10from
35users
Diterbitkan
30 June 2015
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
SEAL Dog (2015)
On the surface, they appear to be ordinary dogs, but these canines have a secret identity. They are the Pentagon’s stealth warriors, with specialties in explosives detection, tracking, laser target acquisition and bite work. Meet the U.S. Navy SEALs’ latest recruits, four-footed soldiers called to duty to save soldiers’ lives. SEAL Dog is an intimate look at one of these astonishing animals, Chopper, his partner, American war hero Trevor Maroshek, and the unbreakable bond they formed, on and off the battlefield.
Jody Schiliro
Trevor Maroshek
tt6101690