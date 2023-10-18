Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Screwed (2011) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
BluRay
Bintang film
Andrew Shim,
Doug Allen,
Frank Harper,
James D'Arcy,
Jamie Foreman,
Kate Magowan,
Noel Clarke,
Ray Panthaki
Sutradara
Reg Traviss
IMDb
5.6/
10from
2,285users
Diterbitkan
03 June 2011
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Screwed (2011)
The film is a semi-biographical story based on the experiences of former prison guard Ronnie Thompson who spent seven years working in some of the UK’s most dangerous prisons. Based on Thompson’s book of the same name, the project stars James D’Arcy (Master & Commander), Noel Clarke (Kidulthood), Frank Harper (The Football Factory), Jamie Foreman (Layer Cake), Andrew Shim (This Is England) and Kate Magowan (Stardust). The story revolves around former soldier Sam Norwood who takes a job as a prison officer when he returns from Iraq and becomes exposed to the underworld of prison culture – including corrupt guards and drug trafficking.
Reg Traviss
James D’Arcy, Noel Clarke, Frank Harper, Kate Magowan, Jamie Foreman, Doug Allen, Ray Panthaki, Andrew Shim
tt1727816