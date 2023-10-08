IMDb 5.9 / 10 from 1,399 users

Diterbitkan 03 June 1989

Oleh mamat

Scenes from the Class Struggle in Beverly Hills (1989)

The widow’s houseboy and the divorcee’s chauffeur bet on which will bed the other’s employer first.

Paul Bartel

Jacqueline Bisset, Ray Sharkey, Robert Beltran, Mary Woronov, Ed Begley Jr., Wallace Shawn, Arnetia Walker, Rebecca Schaeffer, Barret Oliver, Edith Diaz, Paul Bartel, Paul Mazursky, Jerry Tondo, Susan Saiger, Michael Feinstein, Debra Babos, Robert Gould, Robin Menken, Brett Porter, Johnny Johnson, Buckley Norris, Mark Lowenthal, Marty Wyle, Allan Glaser, Bruce Wagner, Milford Wayne Kemp, Linda Doucett, Zane W. Levitt, Darren

tt0098261