Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Scarygirl (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Australia
Bintang film
Anna Torv,
Deborah Mailman,
Dylan Alcott,
Jillian Nguyen,
Kate Murphy,
Liv Hewson,
Mark Coles Smith,
Remy Hii,
Ricard Cussó,
Rob Collins
Sutradara
Ricard Cussó,
Tania Vincent
IMDb
7.242/
10from
242users
Diterbitkan
05 October 2023
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Scarygirl (2023)
As her world is shrouded in darkness, a young girl must overcome her fears and travel to a mysterious city of light, save her father from a dangerous scientist and prevent the destruction of her planet.
Ricard Cussó, Tania Vincent
Jillian Nguyen, Remy Hii, Sam Neill, Rob Collins, Tim Minchin, Anna Torv, Liv Hewson, Deborah Mailman, Dylan Alcott, Mark Coles Smith, Kate Murphy, Ricard Cussó
tt4556264