IMDb 7.242 / 10 from 242 users

Diterbitkan 05 October 2023

Oleh LIN

Scarygirl (2023)

As her world is shrouded in darkness, a young girl must overcome her fears and travel to a mysterious city of light, save her father from a dangerous scientist and prevent the destruction of her planet.

Ricard Cussó, Tania Vincent

Jillian Nguyen, Remy Hii, Sam Neill, Rob Collins, Tim Minchin, Anna Torv, Liv Hewson, Deborah Mailman, Dylan Alcott, Mark Coles Smith, Kate Murphy, Ricard Cussó

tt4556264