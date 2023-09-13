Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Savage Dawn (1986) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Biff Yeager,
Bill Milling,
Carl Lebow,
Charles Hyman,
Claudia Udy,
Duane Tucker,
Elizabeth Kaitan,
George Kennedy,
Hal Sweesy,
Janice Renney
IMDb
5.2/
10from
767users
Diterbitkan
22 May 1986
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Savage Dawn (1986)
A vicious biker gang takes over a small town in Arizona. A Vietnam War vet passing through town and a few locals with nothing to lose go to war with the gang’s ruthless leader.
Gregory Goodman, Simon Nuchtern, Mary Ellen Woods
George Kennedy, Richard Lynch, Karen Black, Claudia Udy, Lance Henriksen, Lewis van Bergen, Leo Gordon, Michael Sharrett, Elizabeth Kaitan, William Forsythe, Wendy Barry, Solly Marx, Jill Cumer, Biff Yeager, Sam Kinison, Mickey Jones, Scott Edmund Lane, Charles Hyman, John Lisbon Wood, Janice Renney, Kari Gibson Fraser, Kevin Thompson, Hal Sweesy, John Stewart, Monte Rex Perlin, Bill Milling, Steven M. Gagnon, Duane Tucker, Carl Lebow, Tony Lopez, Rachelle Guerra, Tim Culbertson, Tom Hartzog, Joe Escowitz
tt0089963