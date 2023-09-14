IMDb 4.1 / 10 from 1,189 users

Satan’s Cheerleaders (1977)

The janitor at a local high school is actually the scout for a coven of Satanists on the lookout for a virgin to sacrifice. One day he kidnaps the cheerleading squad to use for their rituals. However, unbeknownst to the devil-worshipers, one of the cheerleaders is actually a witch, and has plans of her own for the Satanists.

Debra Hill, Greydon Clark

John Ireland, Yvonne De Carlo, Jack Kruschen, John Carradine, Jacqulin Cole, Kerry Sherman, Sherry Marks, Hillary Horan, Alisa Powell, Lane Caudell, Joseph Carlo, Michael Donovan O’Donnell, Robin Greer, Dennis West

