Diterbitkan 30 September 2022

Oleh LIN

Sanctified (2022)

An outlaw is rescued from death by a nun who is traveling through the Badlands. She nurses him back to health in exchange for him guiding her to a Church in Williston. A deep friendship develops between these two unlikely people as they learn to work together to survive their dangerous journey.

Nickolaus Swedlund

Daniel Bielinski, Tiffany Cornwell, Andrew E. Wheeler, Carl Swanson, Chelsey Grant, Allan Demaray, Kevin Lokey

