Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

France

Sutradara

IMDb

7.9

/

10

from

9,851

users

Diterbitkan

24 August 1988

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Salaam Bombay! (1988)

After destroying his older brother’s motorbike in retaliation for his constant bullying, 11-year-old Krishna is sent to a traveling circus to earn money to pay for the bike’s repairs, but soon winds up in the streets of Bombay’s poorest slums. There, he befriends the drug dealer Chillum and young prostitute Sola Saal, while trying to make enough money at a neighborhood tea stall to repay his debt to his family.
Mira Nair
Shafiq Syed, Hansa Vithal, Chanda Sharma, Anita Kanwar, Nana Patekar, Anjaan, Amrit Patel, Irrfan Khan, Raghubir Yadav, Raju Bernad, Chandrashekhar Naidu, Sarfuddin Quarrassi, Mohanraj Babu, Sanjana Kapoor

Diterbitkan

Agustus 21, 2023 8:46 pm

Durasi

