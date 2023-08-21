IMDb 7.9 / 10 from 9,851 users

Diterbitkan 24 August 1988

Oleh mamat

Salaam Bombay! (1988)

After destroying his older brother’s motorbike in retaliation for his constant bullying, 11-year-old Krishna is sent to a traveling circus to earn money to pay for the bike’s repairs, but soon winds up in the streets of Bombay’s poorest slums. There, he befriends the drug dealer Chillum and young prostitute Sola Saal, while trying to make enough money at a neighborhood tea stall to repay his debt to his family.

Mira Nair

Shafiq Syed, Hansa Vithal, Chanda Sharma, Anita Kanwar, Nana Patekar, Anjaan, Amrit Patel, Irrfan Khan, Raghubir Yadav, Raju Bernad, Chandrashekhar Naidu, Sarfuddin Quarrassi, Mohanraj Babu, Sanjana Kapoor

