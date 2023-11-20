IMDb 6.7 / 10 from 226 users

Diterbitkan 10 August 2016

Oleh mamat

Run-Off (2016)

In 2003 the year of Aomori Asian Games, Dae-woong, a former ice hockey player receives an offer to be a director of Korean national ice hockey team. Before he enjoys the moment, realizes it is a woman national team with bunch of losers; a figure skating player who wants to get married by becoming a national team, a former field hockey player, now a fat housewife, and an expelled short track skater. As an ace player, Ji-won, a former national team player of North Korea, joins the team. But they still have hope as only 5 teams participating this year. With the great victory of first match, they feel the medal is closer, yet Ji-won meets her sister left in North Korea alone as a next opponent…

Kim Jong-hyun

Soo Ae, Oh Dal-su, Oh Yeon-seo, Ha Jae-sook, Kim Seul-ki, Kim Ye-won, Jin Ji-hee, Park So-dam, Cho Jin-woong, Bae Seong-jae, Yoon Kyung-ho, Joo Hyun, Lee Do-gyeong, Kim Eung-soo, Jo Hee-bong, Jeong Seok-yong, Ha Ji-eun, Jang Dae-woong, Lee Bong-ryeon

tt5876604