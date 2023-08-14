IMDb 7 / 10 from 3,337 users

Diterbitkan 07 July 2023

Oleh LIN

Rudrangi (2023)

Set during the 1940s, Bheem Rao Deshmukh, a ruthless monarch and womanizer, rules Rudrangi and treats the local people there as his slaves.One day Bheem Rao comes across a woman named Rudrangi, and he falls for her beauty. Bheem Rao badly wants to have a sexual encounter with Rudrangi, and tyrannizes an entire village of Rudrangi fulfill his lust.

Ajay Samrat

Jagapati Babu, Mamta Mohandas, Ashish Gandhi, Ganavi Laxman, Vimala Raman, Prabhakar, R. S. Nandha, Naveena Reddy, Rangadham, Charishma Sreekar, Manukota Prasad, Samba

