IMDb 5.0 / 10 from 3,561 users

Diterbitkan 01 July 2022

Oleh mamat

Rubikon (2022)

The company soldier Hannah and the scientists Gavin and Dimitri are researching an algae project on board the Rubikon space station, which is supposed to permanently supply humanity with oxygen and food. But suddenly the earth disappears below them in a brown, toxic fog and all contact is broken off – are they the last survivors of humanity? Should they initiate the safe station, dare the return flight and thereby risk their lives?

Magdalena Lauritsch

Julia Franz Richter, Mark Ivanir, George Blagden, Nicholas Monu, Jonas Emilian Gerzabek, Daniela Kong, Konstantin Frolov, Hannah Rang, Lupo Grujcic

tt13829262