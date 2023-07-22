IMDb 5.2 / 10 from 652 users

R.P.M. (1970)

R.P.M. stands for (political) revolutions per minute. Anthony Quinn plays a liberal college professor at a west coast college during the hedy days of campus activism in the late 1960s. Radical students take over the college, the president resigns, and Quinn’s character, who has always been a champion of student activism, is appointed president. As the students continue to push the envelope of revolution, Quinn’s character is faced with the challenge of restoring order or abetting the descent into anarchy.

Stanley Kramer

Anthony Quinn, Ann-Margret, Gary Lockwood, Paul Winfield, Graham Jarvis, Alan Hewitt, Ramon Bieri, John McLiam, Don Keefer, Donald Moffat, Norman Burton, John Zaremba, Ines Pedroza, Teda Bracci, Linda Meiklejohn, Bruce Fleischer, David Ladd, John David Wilder, Henry R Brown Jr., Frank Alesia, Robert Carricart Jr, Raymond Cavaleri, Bradjosé, Tol Avery, Lauren Gilbert, Joseph Bernard, Ronald Long, Bob Okazaki, Bartlett Robinson, Mauritz Hugo, Gail Bonney, George DeNormand, Glenn Dixon, Joseph Torres Sr

