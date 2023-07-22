  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

Genre

Drama

IMDb

5.2

/

10

from

652

users

Diterbitkan

16 September 1970

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

R.P.M. (1970)

R.P.M. stands for (political) revolutions per minute. Anthony Quinn plays a liberal college professor at a west coast college during the hedy days of campus activism in the late 1960s. Radical students take over the college, the president resigns, and Quinn’s character, who has always been a champion of student activism, is appointed president. As the students continue to push the envelope of revolution, Quinn’s character is faced with the challenge of restoring order or abetting the descent into anarchy.
Stanley Kramer
Anthony Quinn, Ann-Margret, Gary Lockwood, Paul Winfield, Graham Jarvis, Alan Hewitt, Ramon Bieri, John McLiam, Don Keefer, Donald Moffat, Norman Burton, John Zaremba, Ines Pedroza, Teda Bracci, Linda Meiklejohn, Bruce Fleischer, David Ladd, John David Wilder, Henry R Brown Jr., Frank Alesia, Robert Carricart Jr, Raymond Cavaleri, Bradjosé, Tol Avery, Lauren Gilbert, Joseph Bernard, Ronald Long, Bob Okazaki, Bartlett Robinson, Mauritz Hugo, Gail Bonney, George DeNormand, Glenn Dixon, Joseph Torres Sr

Diterbitkan

Juli 23, 2023 12:42 am

Durasi

