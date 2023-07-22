Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film R.P.M. (1970) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Alan Hewitt,
Ann-Margret,
Anthony Quinn,
Bartlett Robinson,
Bob Okazaki,
Bradjosé,
Bruce Fleischer,
David Ladd,
Don Keefer,
Donald Moffat
Sutradara
Stanley Kramer
Genre
Drama
IMDb
5.2/
10from
652users
Diterbitkan
16 September 1970
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
R.P.M. (1970)
R.P.M. stands for (political) revolutions per minute. Anthony Quinn plays a liberal college professor at a west coast college during the hedy days of campus activism in the late 1960s. Radical students take over the college, the president resigns, and Quinn’s character, who has always been a champion of student activism, is appointed president. As the students continue to push the envelope of revolution, Quinn’s character is faced with the challenge of restoring order or abetting the descent into anarchy.
Stanley Kramer
Anthony Quinn, Ann-Margret, Gary Lockwood, Paul Winfield, Graham Jarvis, Alan Hewitt, Ramon Bieri, John McLiam, Don Keefer, Donald Moffat, Norman Burton, John Zaremba, Ines Pedroza, Teda Bracci, Linda Meiklejohn, Bruce Fleischer, David Ladd, John David Wilder, Henry R Brown Jr., Frank Alesia, Robert Carricart Jr, Raymond Cavaleri, Bradjosé, Tol Avery, Lauren Gilbert, Joseph Bernard, Ronald Long, Bob Okazaki, Bartlett Robinson, Mauritz Hugo, Gail Bonney, George DeNormand, Glenn Dixon, Joseph Torres Sr
tt0066273