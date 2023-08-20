IMDb 5.7 / 10 from 153 users

Diterbitkan 12 July 1962

Oleh mamat

Rotkäppchen (1962)

Little Red Riding-Hood lives together with her parents in a house on the edge of the forest. Her friends are a bunny, a squirrel and a bear. The little girl is always prepared to help, friendly, innocent and even unsuspecting, for she does not hold anyone capable of doing anything bad. Little Red Riding-Hood often visits her grandmother who lives in the depths of the forest. But her way there is a dangerous one: the wolf and its lackey, the fox, terrorize everyone with their evil deeds. One day, Little Red Riding-Hood is caught in their net.

Götz Friedrich

Blanche Kommerell, Werner Dissel, Harald Engelmann, Helga Raumer, Horst Kube, Friedel Nowack, Jochen Bley, Ernst-Georg Schwill

tt0056430