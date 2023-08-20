  1. Home
  Rotkäppchen (1962)

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara XG

XG

IMDb

5.7

/

10

from

153

users

Diterbitkan

12 July 1962

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Rotkäppchen (1962)

Little Red Riding-Hood lives together with her parents in a house on the edge of the forest. Her friends are a bunny, a squirrel and a bear. The little girl is always prepared to help, friendly, innocent and even unsuspecting, for she does not hold anyone capable of doing anything bad. Little Red Riding-Hood often visits her grandmother who lives in the depths of the forest. But her way there is a dangerous one: the wolf and its lackey, the fox, terrorize everyone with their evil deeds. One day, Little Red Riding-Hood is caught in their net.
Götz Friedrich
Blanche Kommerell, Werner Dissel, Harald Engelmann, Helga Raumer, Horst Kube, Friedel Nowack, Jochen Bley, Ernst-Georg Schwill

Diterbitkan

Agustus 21, 2023 12:20 am

Durasi

