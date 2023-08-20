Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Rotkäppchen (1962) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
XG
Bintang film
Blanche Kommerell,
Ernst-Georg Schwill,
Friedel Nowack,
Harald Engelmann,
Helga Raumer,
Horst Kube,
Jochen Bley,
Werner Dissel
Sutradara
Götz Friedrich
IMDb
5.7/
10from
153users
Diterbitkan
12 July 1962
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Rotkäppchen (1962)
Little Red Riding-Hood lives together with her parents in a house on the edge of the forest. Her friends are a bunny, a squirrel and a bear. The little girl is always prepared to help, friendly, innocent and even unsuspecting, for she does not hold anyone capable of doing anything bad. Little Red Riding-Hood often visits her grandmother who lives in the depths of the forest. But her way there is a dangerous one: the wolf and its lackey, the fox, terrorize everyone with their evil deeds. One day, Little Red Riding-Hood is caught in their net.
tt0056430