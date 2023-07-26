IMDb 6.4 / 10 from 250 users

Rosa la Rose, Public Girl (1986)

Rosa la Rose is the most beautiful prostitute of Les Halles. Every client wants her and she accepts everything. Her pimp is a sympathetic and generous man and there is not much to tell about Rosa’s life. Until one day she meets Julien, a young guy, and falls in love with him. But will it be worthy to leave her life for a madness love?

Paul Vecchiali

Marianne Basler, Jean Sorel, Pierre Cosso, Laurent Lévy, Catherine Lachens, Evelyne Buyle, Pierre Oudrey, Heinz Schwarzinger, Régine Benedetti, Jean-Louis Rolland, Jean Bollery, Pascal Guiomar, René Joly, Stéphane Jobert, Даниель Брике, Michel Valette, Jacques Nolot, Noël Simsolo

