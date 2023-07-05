  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

IMDb

5.2

/

10

from

1,126

users

Diterbitkan

23 February 1990

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Rockula (1990)

Ralph is a sexually frustrated vampire who suffers from a peculiar curse. He’s condemned for eternity to watch his one true love, Mona be murdered by a pirate wielding a ham bone. But now? Now it’s 1990, and Ralph is determined to break Mona’s cycle of reincarnation. His first order of business is winning her affections– He does that by starting Rockula: a rock band that’s sure to stake a claim on her heart.
Luca Bercovici
Dean Cameron, Toni Basil, Thomas Dolby, Tawny Fere, Susan Tyrrell, Bo Diddley, Tony Cox, Karen Berger, Rick Zumwalt, Tamara De Treaux, Nancye Ferguson, Bill Brochtrup, Rodney Bingenheimer, Adam Shankman, Adam Shankman, Kevin Hunter

Diterbitkan

Juli 5, 2023 5:17 pm

Durasi

