Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Rock’n Roll (2017) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
France
Bintang film
Alain Attal,
Alexandra Mercouroff,
Ben Foster,
Camille Razat,
Camille Rowe,
Evelyne Bonneau,
Fabrice Feltzinger,
Gilles Lellouche,
Guillaume Canet,
Guillaume Faure
Sutradara
Guillaume Canet
IMDb
6.1/
10from
4,721users
Diterbitkan
15 February 2017
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Rock’n Roll (2017)
Guillaume Canet is told by a young co-star that he’s no longer Rock’n’ Roll and can’t sell films anymore. He then tries to prove her wrong and gets help from his girlfriend, Marion Cotillard.
Guillaume Canet
Guillaume Canet, Marion Cotillard, Gilles Lellouche, Philippe Lefebvre, Camille Rowe, Kev Adams, Ben Foster, Johnny Hallyday, Yvan Attal, Guillaume Faure, Xavier Alcan, Hugo Dillon, Jeanne Damas, Evelyne Bonneau, Nadja Settel, Laeticia Hallyday, Alexandra Mercouroff, Pierre-Benoist Varoclier, Paloma Coquant, Toussaint Martinetti, Alain Attal, Yarol Poupaud, Fabrice Feltzinger, Camille Razat, Norbert Ferrer
tt5351818