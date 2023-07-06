IMDb 6.1 / 10 from 4,721 users

Rock’n Roll (2017)

Guillaume Canet is told by a young co-star that he’s no longer Rock’n’ Roll and can’t sell films anymore. He then tries to prove her wrong and gets help from his girlfriend, Marion Cotillard.

Guillaume Canet

Guillaume Canet, Marion Cotillard, Gilles Lellouche, Philippe Lefebvre, Camille Rowe, Kev Adams, Ben Foster, Johnny Hallyday, Yvan Attal, Guillaume Faure, Xavier Alcan, Hugo Dillon, Jeanne Damas, Evelyne Bonneau, Nadja Settel, Laeticia Hallyday, Alexandra Mercouroff, Pierre-Benoist Varoclier, Paloma Coquant, Toussaint Martinetti, Alain Attal, Yarol Poupaud, Fabrice Feltzinger, Camille Razat, Norbert Ferrer

