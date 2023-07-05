IMDb 2.9 / 10 from 5,248 users

Robot Monster (1953)

Ro-Man, an alien robot who greatly resembles a gorilla in a diving helmet, is sent to earth to destroy all human life. Ro-Man falls in love with one of the last six remaining humans, and struggles to understand how his programming can instruct him to kill her while his heart demands that he can’t.

Phil Tucker, Robert E. Barnes

George Nader, Claudia Barrett, Gregory Moffett, John Mylong, Selena Royle, Pamela Paulson, George Barrows, John Brown

