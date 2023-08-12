  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

IMDb

6.6

/

10

from

437

users

Diterbitkan

19 December 2016

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Risky Drinking (2016)

Are you a risky drinker? Nearly 70% of American adults drink alcohol and nearly 1/3 of them engage in problem drinking at some point in their lives. Produced with The National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), Risky Drinking is a no-holds-barred look at a national epidemic through the intimate stories of four people whose drinking dramatically affects their relationships.
Ellen Goosenberg Kent, Perri Peltz
Healthy Emmie, Amanda Mount

Diterbitkan

Agustus 13, 2023 12:38 am

Durasi

