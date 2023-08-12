IMDb 6.6 / 10 from 437 users

Diterbitkan 19 December 2016

Oleh mamat

Risky Drinking (2016)

Are you a risky drinker? Nearly 70% of American adults drink alcohol and nearly 1/3 of them engage in problem drinking at some point in their lives. Produced with The National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), Risky Drinking is a no-holds-barred look at a national epidemic through the intimate stories of four people whose drinking dramatically affects their relationships.

Ellen Goosenberg Kent, Perri Peltz

Healthy Emmie, Amanda Mount

