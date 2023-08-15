Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Rising from the Tsunami (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
France
Bintang film
Horii Kenji
Sutradara
Hélène Robert,
Jérémy Perrin
Genre
Documentary
IMDb
10/
10from
23users
Diterbitkan
13 April 2023
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Rising from the Tsunami (2023)
In March 2011, an unprecedented tsunami strikes Japan, leaving in its wake 20,000 dead and a devastated country. The missing come back to haunt the living from the depths of the sea. While gigantic breakwater walls are put up to counteract future great waves, reports of ghosts and spirits returning home spread all along the Japanese coast. The visible and the invisible conflate in this no-man’s land where reconstruction has begun taking place.
Jérémy Perrin, Hélène Robert
Horii Kenji
tt10505148