Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

France

Bintang film

IMDb

10

/

10

from

23

users

Diterbitkan

13 April 2023

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Rising from the Tsunami (2023)

In March 2011, an unprecedented tsunami strikes Japan, leaving in its wake 20,000 dead and a devastated country. The missing come back to haunt the living from the depths of the sea. While gigantic breakwater walls are put up to counteract future great waves, reports of ghosts and spirits returning home spread all along the Japanese coast. The visible and the invisible conflate in this no-man's land where reconstruction has begun taking place.
Jérémy Perrin, Hélène Robert
Horii Kenji

Diterbitkan

Agustus 15, 2023 8:53 pm

Durasi

