IMDb 6.8 / 10 from 1,406 users

Diterbitkan 10 February 1954

Oleh mamat

Ride Clear of Diablo (1954)

A young railroad surveyor returns to his hometown to find the man who murdered his father and brother.

Jesse Hibbs, Fred Frank

Audie Murphy, Susan Cabot, Dan Duryea, Abbe Lane, Russell Johnson, Paul Birch, William Pullen, Jack Elam, Denver Pyle

tt0047411