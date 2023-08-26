IMDb 6.4 / 10 from 173 users

Diterbitkan 13 November 1953

Oleh LIN

Rhine Virgin (1953)

Reported missing in 1940, Jacques Ledru comes back to Strasbourg as Martin Schmidt. He tracks down his wife Genevieve, but she’s remarried and has taken the head of his shipping company. She and her husband will do anything to get rid of Jacques and keep his company.

Gilles Grangier

Jean Gabin, Nadia Gray, Andrée Clément, Elina Labourdette, Albert Dinan, Olivier Hussenot, Renaud Mary, Robert Mercier, Claude Vernier, Germain Muller, Virginie Vitry

