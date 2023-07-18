IMDb 5.6 / 10 from 192 users

Diterbitkan 02 May 1979

Oleh mamat

Return to the Beloved (1979)

Julien seeks to reconquer Jeanne, his ex-wife, of whom he is separated and who lives with another man. He is prepared to go far to make it happen.

Jean-François Adam, Claire Denis, Alain Peyrollaz, Claudine Taulère

Isabelle Huppert, Jacques Dutronc, Bruno Ganz, Christian Rist, Aline Bertrand, Rodolphe Schacher, Axelle Bernard, Jean-François Adam, Irina Grjebina

tt0079797