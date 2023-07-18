Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Return to the Beloved (1979) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
France
Bintang film
Aline Bertrand,
Axelle Bernard,
Bruno Ganz,
Christian Rist,
Irina Grjebina,
Isabelle Huppert,
Jacques Dutronc,
Jean-François Adam,
Rodolphe Schacher
IMDb
5.6/
10from
192users
Diterbitkan
02 May 1979
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Return to the Beloved (1979)
Julien seeks to reconquer Jeanne, his ex-wife, of whom he is separated and who lives with another man. He is prepared to go far to make it happen.
Jean-François Adam, Claire Denis, Alain Peyrollaz, Claudine Taulère
Isabelle Huppert, Jacques Dutronc, Bruno Ganz, Christian Rist, Aline Bertrand, Rodolphe Schacher, Axelle Bernard, Jean-François Adam, Irina Grjebina
tt0079797