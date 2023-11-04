Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Resentment (2019) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Moldova
Bintang film
Ana Tkacenko,
Anatol Durbală,
Dana Ciobanu,
Iurie Radu,
Mircea Marco
Sutradara
Natalia Shaufert
IMDb
10/
10from
49users
Diterbitkan
01 December 2019
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Resentment (2019)
A thirty-year old woman, wanting a child, decides to apply for a husband through a marriage agency. She finds one in Andrei, a boastful and patriarchal veteran of the Afghan war. They struggle financially, and after meeting up with an old war buddy, Andrei disappears. Galina is bereft, pregnant, lost. What will become of her as the country is torn apart by civil war?
Natalia Shaufert
Dana Ciobanu, Anatol Durbală, Mircea Marco, Iurie Radu, Ana Tkacenko
tt6948206