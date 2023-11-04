IMDb 10 / 10 from 49 users

Resentment (2019)

A thirty-year old woman, wanting a child, decides to apply for a husband through a marriage agency. She finds one in Andrei, a boastful and patriarchal veteran of the Afghan war. They struggle financially, and after meeting up with an old war buddy, Andrei disappears. Galina is bereft, pregnant, lost. What will become of her as the country is torn apart by civil war?

Natalia Shaufert

Dana Ciobanu, Anatol Durbală, Mircea Marco, Iurie Radu, Ana Tkacenko

