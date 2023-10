IMDb 6.2 / 10 from 160 users

Diterbitkan 30 December 1940

Oleh mamat

Request Concert (1940)

The young, attractive Inge Wagner becomes acquainted with Herbert Koch during the Berlin Olympics, his flight officer insignia having first caught her eye. Sparks fly immediately between the two and they soon decide to marry. But Herbert is called off on a secret mission in Spain.

Eduard von Borsody

Ilse Werner, Carl Raddatz, Joachim Brennecke, Hedwig Bleibtreu, Heinz Goedecke, Paul Hörbiger, Heinz Rühmann, Ida Wüst, Hans Adalbert Schlettow, Malte Jaeger, Walter Ladengast, Albert Florath, Elise Aulinger, Wilhelm Althaus, Marika Rökk, Hans Hermann Schaufuß, Malte Jaeger, Günther Lüders, Hans Brausewetter, Aribert Mog

