IMDb 8.1 / 10 from 4,410 users

Diterbitkan 21 November 2008

Oleh mamat

Rent: Filmed Live on Broadway (2008)

Sex Drugs and Aids… This controversial musical follows the lives of recovering addicts and people dying of aids in 80s new York in-between two Christmases after Collins is Involved in a race attack and left on the street to die he is saved by angel a trans woman and drag queen as their relationship builds the scary reality creeps in. In the lot Mark and Roger struggling artists can’t afford to make RENT as relentless landlord and former friend Benny makes life hell for them all the while Marks ex girlfriend Maureen is protesting the eviction of the homeless on that same lot and her new girlfriend Joanne handles the law side of things. Finally Mimi is a 19 year old in love with Roger but she is addicted to cocaine and the former heroine addict wants nothing to do with her after his last girlfriend committed suicide.

Michael John Warren

Will Chase, Adam Kantor, Michael McElroy, Rodney Hicks, Tracie Thoms, Justin Johnston, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Eden Espinosa, Marcus Paul James, Gwen Stewart, Jay Wilkison, Telly Leung, Shaun Earl, Andrea Goss, Tracy McDowell, Jesse L. Martin, Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Anthony Rapp, Daphne Rubin-Vega

