Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Canada

,

Usa

Genre

Romance

IMDb

5.4

/

10

from

88

users

Diterbitkan

17 February 2023

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Rent a Groom (2023)

To fulfill her grandma’s last wish to see her married, Tracey hires a man to play the role of her fiancé. But as their white lie snowballs into a fiasco, the couple’s roleplaying becomes so believable that what starts out as fake, may just be real love.
Jason Wan Lim, Eric Durnford, Dawn Nagazina, Ben Saracini, Naja Gargaraki
Kylee Bush, Stafford Perry, Sherri Dahl, Chantelle Han, Kelsey Flower, Roel Suasin, Daniel Libman, David Feehan, Joshua Earl Brennand, Alyssa Hassett, Owen Bishop, Lori Bachynski, Morgan Yamada, Sarah Ord

Diterbitkan

Agustus 7, 2023 10:23 pm

Durasi

