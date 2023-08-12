IMDb 5.5 / 10 from 1,089 users

Diterbitkan 07 April 1988

Oleh mamat

Remote Control (1988)

A video store clerk stumbles onto an alien plot to take over earth by brainwashing people with a bad ’50s science fiction movie. He and his friends race to stop the aliens before the tapes can be distributed world-wide.

Jeff Lieberman

Kevin Dillon, Deborah Goodrich, Jennifer Tilly, Frank Beddor, Christopher Wynne, Kaaren Lee, Bert Remsen, Jamie McEnnan, Jerold Pearson, Jennifer Buchanan, Marilyn Adams, Dick Warlock, John Lafayette, Deborah Downey, Lisa Aliff, Dick Durock, George P. Wilbur

tt0093843