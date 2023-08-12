Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Remote Control (1988) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Bert Remsen,
Christopher Wynne,
Deborah Downey,
Deborah Goodrich,
Dick Durock,
Dick Warlock,
Frank Beddor,
George P. Wilbur,
Jamie McEnnan,
Jennifer Buchanan
Sutradara
Jeff Lieberman
IMDb
5.5/
10from
1,089users
Diterbitkan
07 April 1988
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Remote Control (1988)
A video store clerk stumbles onto an alien plot to take over earth by brainwashing people with a bad ’50s science fiction movie. He and his friends race to stop the aliens before the tapes can be distributed world-wide.
Jeff Lieberman
Kevin Dillon, Deborah Goodrich, Jennifer Tilly, Frank Beddor, Christopher Wynne, Kaaren Lee, Bert Remsen, Jamie McEnnan, Jerold Pearson, Jennifer Buchanan, Marilyn Adams, Dick Warlock, John Lafayette, Deborah Downey, Lisa Aliff, Dick Durock, George P. Wilbur
tt0093843