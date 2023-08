IMDb 7.3 / 10 from 2,700 users

Diterbitkan 22 November 2018

Oleh LIN

Remember us (2018)

Kaan has difficulty getting a higher position in his work where he has built a good career. While he was occupied with his wife, children and his work, he has pretty much neglected his father. Until one day he is obliged to take care of him.

Çağan Irmak

Altan Erkekli, Tolga Tekin, Özge Özberk, Binnur Kaya, Sumru Yavrucuk, Su Burcu Yazgı Coşkun, Cem Kurtoğlu, Yeşim Gül Akşar, Fatma Karanfil, Özgür Uslu, Pınar Ünsal, Fulya Şirin, Kevork Türker, Yurdaer Tosun, Ayhan Pekbilgin, Celal Acaralp

