Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Remember Baghdad (2017) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Uk
Bintang film
Sutradara
Fiona Murphy
Genre
Documentary,
History
IMDb
0/
10from
0users
Diterbitkan
17 November 2017
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Remember Baghdad (2017)
Remember Baghdad is the untold story of Iraq, an unmissable insight into how the country developed through the eyes of the Jews, Iraq’s first wave of refugees.
Fiona Murphy
tt6441084