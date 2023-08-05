Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Red Mob (1992) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Russia
Bintang film
Alexander Rosenbaum,
Anvar Kenzhaev,
Mikhail Bogdasarov,
Murad Aliev,
Nikolay Trofimov,
Sergey Veksler,
Vladimir Markov,
Vladimir Menshov,
Yakov Golyakov,
Yuri Gorobets
Sutradara
Vsevolod Plotkin
IMDb
5.4/
10from
138users
Diterbitkan
01 January 1992
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Red Mob (1992)
Emissary of the former “party mafia”, nicknamed “Jafar” prepares and implements a series of provocations and terrorist acts on the outskirts of the country to create the preconditions for a coup. During a attack on one of the army armories wounded his conductor. Bandits urgently need to smuggle across the Afghan border caravan with drugs. As a conductor Jafar tries to use the former army officer – Oleg, wherefore bandits taking hostage his son. Oleg and his army friend, Nikolai, using all his experience of the war in the mountains, enters into an unequal deadly struggle against a gangs…
