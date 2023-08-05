IMDb 5.4 / 10 from 138 users

Red Mob (1992)

Emissary of the former “party mafia”, nicknamed “Jafar” prepares and implements a series of provocations and terrorist acts on the outskirts of the country to create the preconditions for a coup. During a attack on one of the army armories wounded his conductor. Bandits urgently need to smuggle across the Afghan border caravan with drugs. As a conductor Jafar tries to use the former army officer – Oleg, wherefore bandits taking hostage his son. Oleg and his army friend, Nikolai, using all his experience of the war in the mountains, enters into an unequal deadly struggle against a gangs…

Vsevolod Plotkin

Vladimir Menshov, Sergey Veksler, Дмитрий Волков, Андрей Щербович-Вечер, Оксана Салех, Yuri Gorobets, Murad Aliev, Арсен Амаспюрянц, Анвар Азимов, Mikhail Bogdasarov, Yakov Golyakov, Vladimir Markov, Nikolay Trofimov, Ж. Юльев, Вячеслав Ушаков, Alexander Rosenbaum, Anvar Kenzhaev

tt0106564